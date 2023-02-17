Everywhere You Are: a sunrise over Colorado

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our Facebook friend, Scott sent in a great photo of the sky over Colorado! Also, Nancy spotted a cool carving in a tree. Lastly, Chris sent us a photo of Luna and their "snow pup".
Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 4:58 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 16:58:11-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Our Facebook friend, Scott sent in a great photo of the sky over Colorado! Also, Nancy spotted a cool carving in a tree. Lastly, Chris sent us a photo of Luna and their "snow pup".
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.