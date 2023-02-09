Everywhere You Are: a leopard print poem

RICHMOND, Va. -- In today's Everywhere You Are segment, we recite a fantastic poem (all about our favorite print) submitted by our viewer, Evelyn S. Rodriquez! Enjoy!
THE LEOPARD PRINT
By: Evelyn S. Rodriquez
Some people ask why we wear the leopard print
They want to know our purpose or maybe our intent
A look at the following statements may tell why –
The leopard print is special and always catches the eye
When a man wears leopard, he wants you to know
That he is strong and powerful, but has a soft side to show
A woman wearing the print, cannot be ignored
She is stylish and sexy, with confidence galore
Leopard print is on everything, it’s very versatile
It’s been around for years, and is never out of style
Wear a leopard dress, leopard pants, or night clothes in bed
Leopard shoes, a leopard purse, or something on your head
The print looks good on everyone, no matter the age or size
It makes you feel so good, just like winning a prize
Whether formal or casual, it has been found
That when this print is worn, all heads turn around
To show sophistication, or even danger and mystery
Wear the leopard print and see what the reaction will be
It can be worn on every occasion and in any season
Wear it wherever and whenever, and for no special reason
There are more qualities that the print exemplifies
But the list is too long to even summarize
Strong colors, unique patterns, all stand out so much
They help to explain why the print has a magic touch
We enjoy Leopard Print Thursday and eagerly await
Those special Thursdays when we can celebrate
We are ready, set, and waiting to go
We’ll be dressed in leopard print from head to toe