Erika Schlick’s tomato feta pasta

RICHMOND, Va. -- Take a look at this simple twist on your favorite weekday meal! Health food coach, Erika Schlick is here with a delicious recipe for tomato feta pasta. For more recipes and information on Erika, visit her website.

Ingredients

1 - 8oz block of feta - for dairy free version use Violife Just Like Feta

2 cups of cherry tomatoes

1 shallot, diced

3 cloves of garlic, minced

½ cup olive oil (use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 10% off)

1 teaspoon sea salt

3 tablespoons fresh oregano, de-stemmed and chopped

3 tablespoons fresh basil, de-stemmed and chopped

1 package Jovial Grain Free Pasta

¼ cup black olives, sliced

fresh basil & oregano for garnish

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 400F

2. In a rectangular 9x13 baking dish, place the cherry tomatoes, shallots, garlic, oregano, basil, sea salt.

3. Drizzle the olive oil all over it and toss to combine. Place the block of feta in the middle of the dish.

4. Bake for 35-40minutes until the cheese starts to melt and tomatoes burst.

5. While the feta and tomatoes are cooking, cook the grain free pasta per the directions on the box. Reserve some of the pasta water and strain the rest and set aside.

6. Stir in the cooked pasta and black olives to the baking dish and combine with the cheesy tomato mixture.

7. Garnish with more fresh basil and oregano and serve and enjoy.

