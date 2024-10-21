Enjoying Halloween charcuterie boards from Bite by Bite & Co.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Teyoshe Smith, owner and founder of Bite by Bite & Co., stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen to get us in the Halloween spirit! She showed Bill and Andrias how to assemble the perfect charcuterie boards for the holiday. She also shared some of the homemade cheese dips and cheeseballs she makes with fresh ingredients.

Bite by Bite & Co. has a storefront at Stony Point Fashion Park (9200 Stony Point Pkwy Ste. 152A). They offer nationwide shipping, local delivery/pickup and public or private workshops.

Right now, you can take 10 percent off your order with the code HALLOWEEN.

Click here to visit the Bite by Bite & Co. website for more information.