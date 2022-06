RICHMOND, Va. -- Summer is here and many people are in vacation mode!

Grace Vohden Snead, marketing manager at The Good Feet Store, joined us to share how you can enjoy the season and make sure you have the right foot support for your next trip or outing.

The Good Feet Store is located at 12276 W. Broad Street in Richmond. Give the team a call at 804-364-3338 or find them online by clicking here.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE GOOD FEET STORE*}