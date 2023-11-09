Enjoy plant-based alternatives this holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are so many plant-based alternatives to enjoy along with your holiday meal. Danny O’Malley, the vegan chef behind Before the Butcher joined us to share a few recipes to try. For more information, visit their website, btbfoods.com.
