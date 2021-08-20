Enjoy JewFro's Rosh Hashana menu

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Ari Augenbaum with JewFro and Soul Taco RVA visited the Virginia This Morning kitchen today! He showed us how to make a featured item on JewFro's Rosh Hashana menu -- braised lamb shank with veggies and fennel and roasted gourd stuffed with jollof cous cous.

Ari and his team invite you to celebrate the deliciousness of local, seasonal, non-traditional takes by ordering from their special Rosh Hashana menu now through Thursday, September 2.