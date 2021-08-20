Enjoy JewFro's Rosh Hashana menu

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Ari Augenbaum with JewFro and Soul Taco RVA visited the Virginia This Morning kitchen today! He showed us how to make a featured item on JewFro's Rosh Hashana menu -- braised lamb shank with veggies and fennel and roasted gourd stuffed with jollof cous cous.
Ari and his team invite you to celebrate the deliciousness of local, seasonal, non-traditional takes by ordering from their special Rosh Hashana menu now through Thursday, September 2.
JewFro's Shockoe Bottom location is coming soon! In the meantime, find more details about the pop-up turned new restaurant by visiting the Soul Taco RVA website by clicking here.