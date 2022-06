RICHMOND, Va. -- DispatchHealth brings healthcare to the comfort of your own home. Today, Tim Talbert, Advanced Practice Provider with DispatchHealth, joined us to share more about their services and how you can take advantage of their high-quality affordable care.

For more information, give them a call at 804-531-3779 or visit their website . Connect on social media @dispatchhealth.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY DISPATCHHEALTH*}