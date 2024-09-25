Watch Now
Enjoy culture, food, dance and more at Festival of India 2024

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29.
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Festival of India is returning for 2024! Enjoy the beauty of Indian festivals, culture, authentic food, dance, jewelry, clothing and music.

The event, which has been around since 1982, will take place Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11am to 9pm and again on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 11am to 8pm. It’s happening at Greater Richmond Convention Center, located at 403 N. 3rd Street in Richmond.

Click here for more information or call 804-346-9955.

