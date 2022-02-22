Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Encore Senior Advisors

items.[0].videoTitle
Cenk Kalemdaroglu from Encore Senior Advisors is here to help make smart choices for senior care.
Posted at 10:54 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 10:54:45-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Do you need help determining the best options for independent living, assisted living or memory care? Cenk Kalemdaroglu from Encore Senior Advisors is here to help us make smart choices. Choosing a senior living community will impact nearly all areas of your life. Encore Senior Advisors can help you navigate the maze with a holistic approach. For more information, connect with Encore Senior advisors on the web, by phone at 804-704-6185 or follow Encore Senior Advisors on social media.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ENCORE SENIOR ADVISORS*}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!