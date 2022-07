RICHMOND, Va. -- A Better Understanding is an organization that fosters acceptance and understanding of those with “differablilites”. Today, Vice President of the organization, Tim Sutton and PJ Morrissey joined us to share more about their upcoming summer event and how you can take part.

Join the fun on August 13th at Poor Farm Park from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Admission for the event is a donation of school supplies to be provided to those in need.