Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon

Author Kate Andersen Brower talks with Virginia This Morning about the new biography.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 11:53:10-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Author Kate Andersen Brower joined Virginia This Morning to talk about her new book, Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon. This is the first authorized biography about the Hollywood star.

Watch the video above for the conversation. Click here for more information about the book.

Kate Andersen Brower is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller The Residence, First Women—also a New York Times bestseller—and First in Line. She is a CNN contributor who covered the Obama White House for Bloomberg News and is a former CBS News staffer and Fox News producer. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, Vanity Fair, and the Washington Post.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!