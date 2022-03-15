Elite Medicare Specialists: Understanding Prescription Benefits

RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Program? Tia Garner Vango, Director of Operations at Elite Medicare Specialists, explains the prescription benefits for those enrolled in Medicare. Intricacies of the plan are best explored with the help of a licensed professional. Tia tells Jessica that Elite Medicare Specialists has been helping the community find out more about Medicare for 15 years. Find Elite Medicare Specialists at 2557 South Crater Road in Petersburg, give Tia a call at 804-898-3404 or find out more at Elitemedicarespecialists.com .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ELITE MEDICARE SPECIALISTS*}

