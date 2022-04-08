Elijah Lee - Hear Our Voices

RICHMOND, Va. -- He might be only 14, but he is having a big impact in his community. Elijah Lee, community activist and founder of Hear Our Voices, tells Cory more about his work to raise money to build safe rooms at Children’s Hospital of Richmond. Where victims of abuse can begin to heal after abuse. Elijah is also hosting an event on April 16th to raise awareness around child abuse. His organization, Hear Our Voices, encourages young people to become activists within their communities working to enhance equality and inclusion. To find out more, visit https://incredibleelijah.com/ .