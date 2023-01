RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, we welcomed Elijah Coles-Brown, Podcaster, Entrepreneur and Student at Virginia Union University back to Virginia This Morning to share his thoughts on the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. For more information, visit his website https://dreamersimagine.com/.

See Elijah today at the Black History Museum,122 W. Leigh Street here in Richmond from 10am – 2pm.