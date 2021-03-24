RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s Glavé & Holmes Architects is celebrating 50 years of work with a commemorative coffee table book highlighting some of the many projects the firm took on. In this segment, Randolph “Randy” Holmes, Senior Partner and President of Glavé & Holmes Architecture walks Bill through some of the history of the firm and what to expect from the book. For more information, and to purchase the book, “Elevating the Human Spirit”: The architecture of Glavé & Holmes , visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

