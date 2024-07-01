Elevate your child’s public speaking skills with I-Present

RICHMOND, Va. -- I-Present is a week-long, interactive public speaking series for students. Our colleague, CBS- 6 anchor, Reba Hollingsworth joined us along with Joelle Logan, a student of the program to share more. The next, all girls session, is happening July 15th-19th. For more information, visit ipresentps.com.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jul 01, 2024
