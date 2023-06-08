Elegba Folklore Society’s 2023 Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

RICHMOND, Va. -- Janine Y. Bell, Founder & Artistic Director at the Elegba Folklore Society joined the show this morning to share more about the organization’s 2023 Juneteenth Celebration happening Saturday, June 10th and June 11th.

Saturday’s program presents The Torch Lit Night Walk Along the Trail of Enslaved Africans. It begins at the Manchester Dock, 1308 Brander St, at 7p. The Torch Lit Walk is free to attend; donations appreciated.

Sunday’s program features Dancing With the Ancestors at the African Burial Ground, 1540 East Broad Street, beginning at 4p. General Admission is $5 and children under 12 may attend for free.

For more information, visit their website.


