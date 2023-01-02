RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen! Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live with his Eggnog French Toast. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

Eggnog French Toast w/ Buttery Bourbon Maple Syrup

serves 5

Ingredients

Buttered Maple Bourbon Syrup

1 ½ cup Maple Syrup

1/3 cup Unsalted Butter, at room temperature

1 tbsp Bourbon

Eggnog French Toast

10 slices of Brioche

6 Eggs

1 ½ cups Eggnog

1/4 cup Sugar

1 tbsp Bourbon

2 tsp Vanilla Extract

1/4 tsp Cinnamon

Pinch of Salt

Instructions

Eggnog French Toast

1. (Optional, if baking after). Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. In a bowl, whisk egg until well beaten. Add remaining ingredients to the eggs, whisk until well combined.

3. Prepare a baking sheet by placing a wire cooling rack over top. Place bread slices into custard batter, soak for 10 seconds per side. Place soaked bread slices onto the wire rack that is over top of a baking sheet. Allow bread to rest on racks for around 1 minute, while you preheat your pan.

4. Preheat a large frying pan. When hot, add ½ tbsp of butter and ½ tbsp of oil. When butter has melted and bubbles have dissipated, add bread slices (do not overcrowd the pan). Cook about 3 minutes per side, or until golden brown.

