Easter Egg Hunt ‘Eggstravaganza’ hosted by the Ride on Cannon Foundation

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Ride on Cannon Foundation celebrates the life and legacy of Cannon Hinnant, and seeks to make a difference in the community in honor of him. Teresa Welch of the Ride on Cannon Foundation is here to share the work of the foundation and a special event coming up in celebration of Cannon’s 6th Birthday. The Ride on Cannon Foundation will be hosting their Easter Egg Hunt “Eggstravaganza” April 3rd at 12 PM at the old Beulah Elementary School located at 4216 Beulah Road in Richmond. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.

