RICHMOND, Va. -- Ms. Keyshia is in the studio to share her recipe for Easter Donuts with Jessica and Bill!

Recipe

1 cup of white flour

1/2 cup of granulated sugar

3 tablespoons of baking powder

1 large egg

1/2 cup of almond milk

1/2 spoon of vanilla extract

3 tablespoons of melted butter

Non stick spray

Frosting and decorations (optional)

Mix dry ingredients together. Add egg, milk and vanilla. Mix with a large spoon for about 2 minutes. Add butter and continue to mix for about 1 more minute. Spray donut maker with non stick spray. Drop a tablespoon of mix into each hole and let cook for about 3 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool for about 5 minutes. Add frosting and decorations. Enjoy!!!

