RICHMOND, Va. -- Ms. Keyshia is in the studio to share her recipe for Easter Donuts with Jessica and Bill!
Recipe
1 cup of white flour
1/2 cup of granulated sugar
3 tablespoons of baking powder
1 large egg
1/2 cup of almond milk
1/2 spoon of vanilla extract
3 tablespoons of melted butter
Non stick spray
Frosting and decorations (optional)
Mix dry ingredients together. Add egg, milk and vanilla. Mix with a large spoon for about 2 minutes. Add butter and continue to mix for about 1 more minute. Spray donut maker with non stick spray. Drop a tablespoon of mix into each hole and let cook for about 3 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool for about 5 minutes. Add frosting and decorations. Enjoy!!!