Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Dunkin' is Making a Difference in RVA with Kids: Girls for a Change

Dunkin' is highlighting organizations making a difference in the lives of children in our community.
Posted at 2:47 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 14:47:58-05

RICHMOND, Va. --Dunkin' is highlighting organizations making a difference in the lives of children in our community. For more information on Girls for a Change, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!