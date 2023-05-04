DroneUp to be honored at the AUVSI XPO Conference

RICHMOND, Va. -- "DroneUp, in collaboration with Richard Bland College of William & Mary, is one of five finalists for an Award in Workforce Development Excellence at the annual Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) XPO Conference. The winners will be announced on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 pm MDT. The workforce development program focuses on training full-time DroneUp employees that work in our DroneUp hubs located in 6 states across the country. The professional training program is aligned with college approved Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) courses, meaning that employees who successfully complete the 4 week training program will also receive 12 hours of college credit from RBC. This partnership provides a path for employees to jumpstart their academic career through an "Earn and Learn" model. Drone Ups corporate training program, backed by collegiate level academic courses, is one of the first of its kind in the country. For more information visit: https://www.droneup.com/auvsi-xcellence-award

