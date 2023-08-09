Dress for Success' New Headquarters and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dress For Success Central Virginia is super excited about their expansion! Dr. Shantell Chambliss, Founder & Executive Director of Dress For Success Central Virginia joined us live in-studio to share more about the ribbon cutting ceremony and their Fill-A-Bag event happening Saturday, August 19th at 10am at the new headquarters located at 4821 Bethlehem Road, Richmond, VA. For more information, visit their website or connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DressForSuccessCVA/.

