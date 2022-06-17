Dr. Nancy Parrish on The Downton Era, the royals and Agecroft Hall

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fresh off a trip to England during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Dr. Nancy Parrish sat down with us to talk all things royal and English!

Parrish is the author of the book The Downton Era: Great Houses, Churchills, and Mitfords.

You can attend her talk A Dazzling Convergence: Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, Downton Abbey: A New Era, and Agecroft Hall, which will give an American view of Agecroft Hall and its connections to English country houses, the stunning real-life personalities who have inhabited them, and the brilliant celebrations of an extraordinary monarch. It is June 25 at 11am at Agecroft Hall.

Click here for more information and to register for the event.

You'll find her book on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.