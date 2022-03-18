Dr. Flora tells us about good dental health

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Flora Staye, author of Secret Gateway to Health, tells Andrias about harmful ingredients found in many toothpaste brands. Reading the labels is imperative, especially with small children. Dr. Flora gives advice for better options when shopping for dental care products. For more information about Dr. Flora, check out this website.
Posted at 2:01 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 14:01:32-04
