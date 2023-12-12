Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Don’t miss this fantastic deal on windows and doors this holiday season! 

Lucy O’Shields tells us where vinyl comes up short and how Renewal by Andersen’s composite window material, Fibrex®, stacks up against vinyl.
Posted at 3:07 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 15:07:45-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Vinyl windows are common in newer homes, but vinyl isn’t a particularly good window material. Do you know why? Lucy O’Shields tells us where vinyl comes up short and how Renewal by Andersen’s composite window material, Fibrex®, stacks up against vinyl. Plus, Lucy tells us about Renewal by Andersen’s Signature Service and how it was created with you, the customer, in mind.

And here’s an amazing deal that won’t impact your holiday spending! Now through December 31, when you buy one window, patio door or entry door, you’ll get 50% off the next one! And you’ll pay nothing for an entire year.* It’s Renewal by Andersen’s biggest BOGO discount and you don’t want to miss out!

To schedule an appointment, call 804-352-3737 or visit VAWindowReplacement.com

*See website for terms and conditions.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN*}

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!