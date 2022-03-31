RICHMOND, Va. -- Time to get up and get moving! Celebrity Fitness Trainer, Don “DB DONAMATRIX'' Brooks, joined us to share a quick resistance band workout and what you can expect at the DONAMATRIX DAY 2022 Fitness Festival. The DONAMATRIX DAY 2022 pep ralley is Friday, April 1, 2022 5 PM at Local Vibe Cafe, 414 N Market Street in Petersburg and is free to the public. For more information, visit his website.
Posted at 1:16 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 13:16:53-04
