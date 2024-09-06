Dominion Energy Center's 15th Anniversary Community Arts Open House

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Sunday, Sept. 8, about a dozen local organizations are teaming up to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Dominion Energy Center – and you’re invited!

Richmond Performing Arts Alliance is hosting this free Community Arts Open House.

Its Resident Companies and other local artists will provide a day of free hands-on activities, art-making workshops, lectures, demonstrations, and performances for a community open house, celebrating the transformative power of the arts in our community. This event will showcase a variety of art forms, offering activities suitable for both youth and adults!

We talked with Abbi Haggerty, Executive Director, and Jennifer Maddux, Director of Education and Community Engagement, to learn more about the history of the center and what you can expect at the event!

Doors open at 1pm. Programming runs 1:30-4:30pm. The location is 600 E. Grace Street, Suite 400 in Richmond.

Click here to learn more about Richmond Performing Arts Alliance and click here to visit the website for Dominion Energy Center.