RICHMOND, Va. -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Today Victoria Barahona, Director of Shelter Community Services and Lee Ann Dabney, Therapist with Safe Harbor joined us to share more about the organization and the services offered at Safe Harbor. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 5:10 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 17:10:20-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.