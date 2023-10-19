Watch Now
Domestic Violence Awareness Month 

Posted at 5:10 PM, Oct 19, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Today Victoria Barahona, Director of Shelter Community Services and Lee Ann Dabney, Therapist with Safe Harbor joined us to share more about the organization and the services offered at Safe Harbor. For more information, visit their website.

