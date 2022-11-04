Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas

Ellen Liston, PR Director with Dollywood Parks and Resorts stopped by to share more about Dollywood’s epic holiday celebration.
Posted at 2:01 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 14:01:51-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ellen Liston, PR Director with Dollywood Parks and Resorts stopped by to share more about Dollywood’s epic holiday celebration. Dollywood is located at 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd. For ticket information and more, give them a call at 1-800-DOLLYWOOD or visit the website- www.dollywood.com

Enjoy Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Nov. 5, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023 open 11 am - 9:30 pm. Prices vary; check Dollywood.com for prices.

Connect on social media at facebook.com/dollywood and on Instagram and Twitter @Dollywood.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY DOLLYWOOD PARKS AND RESORTS*}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!