Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Dollars for Dough 4.0 with Papa John’s of Central Virginia

items.[0].videoTitle
Papa John’s of Central Virginia has been committed to bettering our community through local fundraisers like Dollars for Dough and more. Here to speak on the many works in our community is Stephanie Paul, Director of Marketing for the local franchise.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 13:29:15-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- In addition to providing delicious pizza, Papa John’s of Central Virginia has been committed to bettering our community through local fundraisers like Dollars for Dough and more. Here to speak on the many works in our community is Stephanie Paul, Director of Marketing for the local franchise.

PJ Cheese Inc. is located at 2104 W. Laburnum Ave, in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-362-2073 or visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PJ’S CHEESE INC.*}

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.