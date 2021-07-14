Dollars for Dough 4.0 with Papa John’s of Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- In addition to providing delicious pizza, Papa John’s of Central Virginia has been committed to bettering our community through local fundraisers like Dollars for Dough and more. Here to speak on the many works in our community is Stephanie Paul, Director of Marketing for the local franchise.

PJ Cheese Inc. is located at 2104 W. Laburnum Ave, in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-362-2073 or visit their website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PJ’S CHEESE INC.*}

