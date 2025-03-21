Doctor and survivor discuss prevention, detection of colorectal cancer

RICHMOND, Va. -- March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a time to highlight the importance of early detection and preventive screening for colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, claiming the lives of over 50,000 people each year.

It is one of the few cancers that can be prevented and detected early through regular screening. People at average risk should begin screening at age 45 (lowered from age 50 in 2021), and those with risk factors should start screening sooner.

We spoke with Dr. Christine Molmenti, the scientific advisor to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, about screenings, prevention and symptoms as well as DeeDee West, a five-year colorectal cancer survivor, who shared her story and resources she found helpful.

Click here for a free, customized screening tool that will help assess your risk factors, explore screening options and provide a personalized screening recommendation you can discuss with your doctor.

And click here to visit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance website for more information and resources.