Diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace 

RICHMOND, Va. -- We can all win with diversity, equity and inclusion. Sharon Smith-Akinsanya, CEO of Rae Mackenzie Group, has over 20 years of experience advising Fortune 500 companies and national non-profit organizations we all know and love. Sharon shares how to get started on the road to creating a company culture that is truly welcoming, inclusive and equitable for all. Find out more about Sharon on her website or on LinkedIn.
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 13:18:33-04
