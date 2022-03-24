RICHMOND, Va. -- Girls For a Change is gearing up for their long-awaited signature event, Diva Bag Auction 2022. Angela Patton and Iyanna Hardin, CEO and Brand Ambassador for Girls For a Change, tell Jessica about this exciting event to support academic, cultural, and professional enrichment tailored to Black girls. The Diva Bag Auction will be held virtually this year. Bidding starts June 17th, but handbags and other donations will be accepted through March 31st. For more information about this amazing organization or to donate a bag, please check out https://girlsforachange.org/ . Girls For a Change encourages you to donate a bag, change a life!