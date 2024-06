RICHMOND, Va. -- The world’s first successful airplane flight took place in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Not far from there, atop Jockey’s Ridge State Park, is where you also can learn to fly. Dave Parker takes us hang gliding.

