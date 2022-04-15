Diamond Flea Market Returns for 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Diamond Flea Market returns for a second season on May 15th! James Crump-Wallace, CFO of The Diamond Flea Market, and Alex Turner tell Andrias and Cory all about this hub for small businesses to showcase their products and gain exposure. The Diamond Flea happens one Sunday each month from 12-6p. There will be live entertainment, food trucks and vendors from all over Virginia and even as far away as Atlanta. Find The Diamond Flea Market on the web , Facebook and Instagram for vendor information and future dates.