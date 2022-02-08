Diabetic Retinopathy: Are You at Risk?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Do you know the signs of Diabetic Retinopathy? Liz Breighner, Minute Clinic Nurse Practitioner, explains the causes, symptoms and steps to prevent Diabetic Retinopathy. If you have diabetes, an annual exam is recommended to detect the signs of Diabetic Retinopathy. The CDC reports that many diabetics do not get an exam annually. The exam is simple and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. Diabetic Retinopathy exams are now available at Minute Clinics in Richmond and throughout Virginia. To find out more about this exam or other services offered at Minute Clinic visit this website .