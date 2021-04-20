Developing leaders and advancing DEI through Leadership Metro Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Leadership Metro Richmond is a community leader development and engagement organization whose mission is to help diversify boards of non-profit organizations. Today, Myra Goodman, President and CEO of Leadership Metro Richmond is here to share her insight and the many offerings of Leadership Metro Richmond. Join them for their Developing Business Leaders & Advancing DEI Through Effective Nonprofit Board Service event April 22nd at 1 p.m. via zoom. Tickets are $25. Also, LMR is hosting a free virtual event, their Board Connector, April 29th at 5:30 p.m. For more information, give them a call at 804-343-1500, or visit their website.

