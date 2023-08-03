Demetra Brewer's refreshing watermelon fruit cake

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re looking for a sweet treat that’s delicious, seasonal and beautiful, you’ll want to give this recipe a try!

Demetra Brewer stepped into the Virginia This Morning kitchen to show us how she makes her popular Watermelon Fruit Cake.

Along with her husband Anthony Brewer, Demetra owns Tony’s Grill RVA, which specializes in catering services like brunch, master grilling and soul food. They serve Richmond City and surrounding counties. Out of state travel is available.

To learn more, visit Tony’s Grill RVA on Facebook and Instagram.