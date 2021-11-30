Deck The Halls for Hanover Safe Place

RICHMOND, Va. -- Deck the Halls is back for another year, this time in its traditional form and “to-go”. Here to share more about this year’s event benefiting Hanover Safe Place is Carolyn Peart. Join in the fun at Pine Grove Farm in Ashland for the 18th annual “Deck the Halls To Go” on Saturday December 4th and the Traditional Deck the Halls on Sunday December 5th. Check out their website for more information.

