Deborah Johnston’s Hospice Handbook

Posted at 12:13 PM, Jun 28, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Deborah Johnston, founder of Serenity First Hospice, shares more about hospice care and the advantages of staying in your own home when the time comes for hospice care. Also, she shared her new book, the Hospice Handbook, available now where books are sold! Serenity First Hospice is located at 4915 Fitzhugh Avenue, Richmond and can be reached by phone at 804-562-5777. You can find out more by checking out their website or Facebook page.

