David L. Robbins presents “War in Pieces”

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia War Memorial Foundation will present four one-act plays written by Virginia veterans called, War in Pieces. Today, David L. Robbins and Phillip Trezza stopped by to share more about the show and actors David Watkins and Caitlin Nolan acted out a scene from the show. Join them for a performance happening March 17th through the 26th at the Virginia War Memorial Alumni Hall. Tickets are $25 for General Admission and $20 for Veterans. Veterans, please call the Box Office at (804) 282-2620 to get tickets at the reduced rate. Purchase tickets using this link.

