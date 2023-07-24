Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Daphne Maxwell Reid joins 'Virginia This Morning' on CBS 6

Virginia This Morning viewers share what they've been up to!
DMR Annc POST (Facebook Post (Landscape)).png
Posted at 1:36 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 01:39:53-04

"Virginia This Morning" on CBS 6 is excited to announce Daphne Maxwell Reid will share mornings with Central Virginia beginning this Wednesday, July 25.

Daphne — an actress, comedian, designer / model and more — will contribute as guest host joining Jessica Noll, Andrias White Murdaugh and Evanne Armour on Central Virginia’s only LIVE, talk and entertainment show weekday mornings from 9-10 a.m. Friend of the show, host Bill Bevins plans to return this fall!

We’re excited to welcome Daphne to weekday mornings on "Virginia This Morning!"

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!