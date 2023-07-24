Daphne Maxwell Reid joins 'Virginia This Morning' on CBS 6

"Virginia This Morning" on CBS 6 is excited to announce Daphne Maxwell Reid will share mornings with Central Virginia beginning this Wednesday, July 25.

Daphne — an actress, comedian, designer / model and more — will contribute as guest host joining Jessica Noll, Andrias White Murdaugh and Evanne Armour on Central Virginia’s only LIVE, talk and entertainment show weekday mornings from 9-10 a.m. Friend of the show, host Bill Bevins plans to return this fall!

We’re excited to welcome Daphne to weekday mornings on "Virginia This Morning!"