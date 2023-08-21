Crispy Salt and Pepper Shrimp w/ Lemon Miso Butter

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Andre Smith, Food Service Director at Spring Arbor of Williamsburg joined us to share his crispy salt and pepper shrimp with lemon miso butter. For more information, visit the Spring Arbor of Williamsburg website.

2 cups grapeseed oil

1 lb. large shrimp (16/20), shell-on & head-on

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 rice flour, 2 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

8 cups cold water

Lemon Miso Butter

6 tbsp of Butter unsalted

1 tbsp of Miso Paste

2 tbsp of Fresh Dill, chopped

1 Lemon, Juiced

1 tsp of Lemon zest

2 cloves of Garlic, chopped

Directions

Using a large mixing bowl 8 cups of lightly salted cold water. Soak shrimp for 5 minutes stirring the shrimp every minute. This method will clean the shrimp while still in the shell. After 5 minutes pat all shrimp dry using clean paper towels. Make sure shrimp are dry before going further. Preheat a large skillet on medium-high heat, adding 2 cups of grapeseed oil. In a medium mixing bowl combine the cornstarch, rice flour, salt and black pepper. Mix ingredients well for best results. Add no more than 3 shrimp at a time to the cornstarch mixture, to prevent uneven breading. Toss shrimp, fully coating the shrimp. Shake off excess breading before adding shrimp to the oil. Add shrimp to the heated oil, fry shrimp for 2-3 minutes on each side, until shrimp are crisp. After the shrimp is done cooking, place shrimp on a paper towel lined plate to soak up excess oil. Mix melted butter, miso paste, fresh chopped dill, juice of 1 lemon, 1 tsp of lemon zest, and 2 cloves of chopped garlic in a medium mixing bowl. Plate shrimp and drizzle the butter over the shrimp. The shrimp pairs well with jasmine rice and stir-fried fresh vegetables. Enjoy!

Garnish (Optional): Green Onion, Ginger, Wasabi, and/or rice seasoning (Nori)