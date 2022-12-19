Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Creating your business succession plan

Whether you run a Fortune 500 company or a small mom and pop shop, it’s important to have a business succession plan.
Posted at 2:17 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 14:17:55-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Whether you run a Fortune 500 company or a small mom and pop shop, it’s important to have a business succession plan. Sarah McCurry, partner at Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac shares three tips for planning for your business when you are not there.

Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac is located at 1324 Sycamore Square, Midlothian, VA 23113. For more information, give them a call at 804-423-1382, or click here to visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WINSLOW, MCCURRY & MACCORMAC, PLLC*}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!