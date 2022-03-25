Create a New Way of Eating

RICHMOND, Va. -- Steve Perrine, author of Eat This, Not That! series, tells Cory how our metabolism slows as we get older and offers advice to counteract the natural process of aging. Steve shares that the timing of our protein consumption can make a big difference. For more information, check out Steve’s articles on aarp.org and his new book The Whole Body Reset.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 12:49:11-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.