Creamy Shredded Chicken Potato Soup from Chef Theresa Headen

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Theresa Headen of Elegant Cuizines Stopped by to share her simple recipe for Creamy Shredded Chicken Potato Soup. Find out more about Elegant Cuizines by checking out their website or Facebook page.

Creamy Shredded Chicken Potato Soup ( Gf and Df) recipe

1 stick of dairy free butter

3 garlic cloves

1/2cup chopped onions

1/4 cup red onion

1/4 cup red bell pepper

1 tbs garlic powder

1 tbs of onion powder

1 tbs dried parsley

1 tbs dried oregano

1 tbs of chef Headen all purpose spice

1 tbs gluten free flour

2 cups of shredded chicken breast

5 red boiled potatoes

1 cup of water

1 carton dairy free heavy cream

Turkey bacon bites

Vegan shredded cheese

Chives

Add butter to hot pot, once butter is melted add add garlic and sautéed for a few mins

Add both onions and sautéed some more

Add bell pepper and keep stirring.

Add chicken

Add garlic powder, onion powder and Chef Headen all purpose spice.

Keep folding the spices in the soup.

Add water

Add potato and the rest of the spices if you have extra. Keep stirring on low heat.

Add vegan heavy cream and get ready to enjoy.

