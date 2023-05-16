Creamy Lemon Shrimp Pasta from the Kitchen Magician

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lemon and seafood make a great combination. Friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live in-studio with his recipe for creamy lemon shrimp pasta. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out hiswebsite.

Serves 4

Ingredients

8 ounces cavatappi Pasta

2 tablespoons olive oil

6 tablespoons butter, divided

½ cup of onions finely diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 1/4 pound large shrimp

Sea salt and Fresh Cracked Black pepper to taste

1 teaspoon of fresh thyme

1 cup of heavy cream

4 cups baby spinach

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Instructions

Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain pasta and set aside.

Using the same pan, heat olive oil and 2 tablespoons of butter. Once the pan is very hot add the onions and sauté for 30 seconds. then add 3 garlic, red pepper flakes and cook until fragrant.

Add the shrimp and salt and pepper to taste. Cook until the shrimp start to turn pink. Add fresh thyme and spinach and cook until wilted.

Add the pasta back to the pot with the remaining butter, parmesan, heavy cream and parsley. Stir until mixed and the butter is melted.

Add the lemon juice and toss before serving. Enjoy

