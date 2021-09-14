Creamy Lemon Seafood Pasta and Kitchen Hack from the Kitchen Magician

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lemon and seafood make a great combination. Friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live in-studio with his recipe for creamy lemon seafood pasta and a kitchen hack that is sure to save you some tears in the kitchen . For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.
Creamy Lemon Seafood Pasta
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 lb. Angel hair Pasta
2 Tablespoons olive oil
1 stick of butter
4 cloves garlic minced
1lb Scallops
1lb Lobster Meat
1 1/4-pound large shrimp
salt and pepper to taste
1 teaspoon Fresh Thyme
4 cups baby spinach
1/2 cup parmesan cheese
6 Tablespoons parsley chopped
6 Tablespoon lemon juice
Zest of 1 Lemon
½ cup white wine
½ cup Heavy Cream
Instructions
1. In a large pot cook the pasta in boiling water according to package directions. Drain and set aside. Be sure to save some of the pasta water.
- Heat a large Sauté pan, add olive oil and 2 Tablespoons of butter. Add the Onions, garlic and cook until fragrant.
- Add the shrimp, Scallops & Lobster, salt and pepper to taste. Cook until the shrimp start to turn pink. Add spinach and cook until wilted.
- Add the pasta back to the pot with the remaining butter, parmesan, Heavy cream, lemon zest, lemon juice and parsley. Stir until mixed and butter is melted.
- Plate up and Enjoy. Garnish top of pasta with Parsley and shaved parmesan cheese.