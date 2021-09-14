Watch
Creamy Lemon Seafood Pasta and Kitchen Hack from the Kitchen Magician

Posted at 1:06 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 13:06:18-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lemon and seafood make a great combination. Friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live in-studio with his recipe for creamy lemon seafood pasta and a kitchen hack that is sure to save you some tears in the kitchen . For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

Creamy Lemon Seafood Pasta

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 lb. Angel hair Pasta

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 stick of butter

4 cloves garlic minced

1lb Scallops

1lb Lobster Meat

1 1/4-pound large shrimp

salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon Fresh Thyme

4 cups baby spinach

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

6 Tablespoons parsley chopped

6 Tablespoon lemon juice

Zest of 1 Lemon

½ cup white wine

½ cup Heavy Cream

Instructions

1. In a large pot cook the pasta in boiling water according to package directions. Drain and set aside. Be sure to save some of the pasta water.

  1. Heat a large Sauté pan, add olive oil and 2 Tablespoons of butter. Add the Onions, garlic and cook until fragrant.
  2. Add the shrimp, Scallops & Lobster, salt and pepper to taste. Cook until the shrimp start to turn pink. Add spinach and cook until wilted.
  3. Add the pasta back to the pot with the remaining butter, parmesan, Heavy cream, lemon zest, lemon juice and parsley. Stir until mixed and butter is melted.
  4. Plate up and Enjoy. Garnish top of pasta with Parsley and shaved parmesan cheese.
